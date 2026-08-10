Asur Season 3 Shoot To Begin In September; Shweta Basu Prasad Joins Arshad Warsi And Barun Sobti

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The upcoming instalment of the acclaimed franchise will be available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform.

Asur 3
Asur 3 shoot update Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Production for the highly anticipated third season of the psychological thriller series Asur is scheduled to begin in September 2026.

  • Lead actors Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti will reprise their popular roles as Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair.

  • Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has officially joined the ensemble cast, though details of her character remain under wraps.

  • Series creator and writer Gaurav Shukla is set to make his directorial debut and will also serve as a producer for this season.

Asur is set to return with season 3 after its successful previous seasons. Production for the third season of the psychological thriller series is scheduled to begin in September 2026. Lead actors Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti are confirmed to return to the franchise. They will reprise their roles as Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair.

The upcoming instalment of the series will stream on JioHotstar, Pinkvilla reported.

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Asur 3 cast

New faces are joining the cast. Actress Shweta Basu Prasad is joining the ensemble cast for the third season. The specific details of her character are currently kept under wraps.

The production team is still finalising the remaining cast members, with further updates anticipated ahead of the shoot.

A source told Pinkvilla, "The scripting is locked and the team is preparing to begin shooting in September. Shweta Basu Prasad is joining the cast, and Gaurav Shukla will take over the director’s chair this season."

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New director on board

The new season features a significant shift in production responsibilities. Series creator and writer Gaurav Shukla will make his directorial debut for the upcoming episodes. Shukla will also serve as a producer for the third season of Asur.

Oni Sen directed the first two seasons of the series. During that production period, Shukla previously served only as the writer and creator.

The first season was released in 2020, followed by second season in 2023. Both seasons received appreciation from critics and audiences. Asur Season 1 was released on Voot, and the second season streamed on JioCinema.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Arshad said that Asur 3 was his next project. "I am yet to read the script, but verbally we know that it’s happening," he said.

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