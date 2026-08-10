The Odyssey Emerges Christopher Nolan's Biggest Film Ever

The Odyssey continues to smash box office records.
It is now Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film ever at $1.1 billion.
The record earlier belonged to The Dark Knight Rises.
Christopher Nolan has pulled off his highest-grossing film with The Odyssey raking in $1.1 billion worldwide. Nolan's films have now grossed over $7 billion worldwide, with Universal owning his all-time record and his fourth highest grossing, the 7x Oscar winning Oppenheimer ($975.8M WW).
Universal confirmed Sunday that the Homeric epic has made $1.104 billion worldwide in its first month in theaters following its initial July 17 release. This strides past 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, which earned $1.085 billion, and 2008’s The Dark Knight at $1.005 billion, as Warner Bros.’ two Batman films had earlier claimed the top spots on the list of the director’s biggest global sums.
It’s currently the second-biggest movie of the year behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day with $1.67 billion, as well as the second-highest-grossing R-rated release of all time, following 2024’s Deadpool and Wolverine with $1.3 billion.
The Odyssey’s run includes amassing $289.3 million in global Imax box office, as it emerges the highest-grossing Imax release of all time. Nolan’s film is touted as the first narrative feature to be shot entirely on Imax film cameras. This was plugged into the film's promotional juggernaut, flaunted as one of its most attractive assets.
Universal Chiefs On The Odyssey's Success
“Christopher Nolan has earned audiences’ trust by consistently delivering must-see theatrical events, and The Odyssey is him operating at the peak of his powers,” said Universal Pictures’ president of domestic theatrical distribution Jim Orr. “Nolan’s epic film has been at the forefront of culture, with audiences seeking out premium formats and repeat viewings for this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic journey.”
Universal Pictures International’s president of distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, chipped in, “A singular filmmaker with the international following of Christopher Nolan is uniquely fit to adapt Homer’s ancient poem, which is one of the most influential and well-known stories in the world. The Odyssey is a global epic that has resonated with audiences everywhere with its massive scope and uncompromising vision.”