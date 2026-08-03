Universal Emerges First Studio To Chart $4B+ At Global B.O., The Odyssey Nears $1B

Universal is leading this year's box office charts.
The studio has crossed a major milestone with several releases raging at box office.
The Odyssey is heading for a billion dollar ticket sales.
Disney was the first to cross $3 billion worldwide in 2026 among all the Hollywood juggernauts at the end of June, but Universal is poised to be the first studio YTD to stomp past $4 billion. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, three weekends in, approaches $1 billion, the running global cume now at $911M.
The Odyssey‘s third global weekend of $136.2M was propelled by $68M from Imax screens, which for the large format exhibitor is their second highest grossing weekend ever. The Odyssey had all Imax screens in a Spider-Man: Brand New Day $927M global grossing weekend except in China, Japan and Korea where the Nolan pic hasn’t come out yet. The Odyssey, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael pushed Universal's massive success.
This is the first time since 2023 that Universal has made it to the $4 billion milestone and the fifth time it has crossed this mark in the studio’s history. Last year, Warner Bros was the first to cross $4 billion even though Disney triumphed the year. Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, which grapples with the reality that kids would rather play with tech than dolls, galloped past $1 billion globally. Universal sources said the studio has headed the global weekend box office for 10 weekends so far this year,
Broken out, Uni counts $1.53 billion domestically and $2.48 billion internationally. In 2019, nine movies — including Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Aladdin, Joker, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Captain Marvel — earned over $1 billion. The pandemic crashed the box office. Since then, there have only been some two to three movies that have made the billion mark. This year looks promising. Obsession ranks as Focus Features’ highest-grossing movie ever worldwide on $475m.