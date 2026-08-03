Universal Emerges First Studio To Chart $4B+ At Global B.O., The Odyssey Nears $1B

This is the first time since 2023 that Universal has made it to the $4 billion milestone and the fifth time it has crossed this mark in the studio’s history. Last year, Warner Bros was the first to cross $4 billion even though Disney triumphed the year. Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, which grapples with the reality that kids would rather play with tech than dolls, galloped past $1 billion globally. Universal sources said the studio has headed the global weekend box office for 10 weekends so far this year,