Kangana Ranaut Defends Resurfaced Cannes Clip, Opens Up About Ideological Shift

Kangana Ranaut defended her viral 2018 Cannes video amid renewed online criticism.
Actor said she evolved from moderate Hindu to self-described awakened Hindu today.
Recent remarks followed Sonakshi Sinha speculation and Generation Gutter controversy on social media.
Kangana Ranaut has responded to criticism surrounding her resurfaced 2018 Cannes after-party video, saying her personal and ideological journey has changed significantly over the years. The actor stated that she was once a "moderate Hindu" but now considers herself an "awakened Hindu". Her remarks come amid continued social media debate over her recent political statements and a cryptic Instagram post that many believed was directed at fellow actor Sonakshi Sinha.
Kangana Ranaut says she wants to embrace BJP and RSS ideology
In a video shared online, Kangana Ranaut said she would not defend her past by listing her stand against item songs, pay disparity, nepotism or major film projects. It was argued by the actor that people should have the freedom to evolve in their beliefs without being judged for their past.
She further stated that she wished to become a "Sanghi" and embrace what she described as the ideology of the BJP and RSS, adding that she wanted to become an "awakened Hindu". It was also questioned by Kangana why society should deny someone the right to adopt such beliefs if that is their personal choice.
Kangana Ranaut responds to Cannes video and Sonakshi Sinha speculation
Addressing the resurfaced Cannes after-party clip, Kangana said she had attended parties in the past but believed that should not prevent her from choosing a different path today. She argued that Hindu women should have the freedom to become what she described as "defined" and "disciplined" Hindus without facing double standards.
Earlier, Kangana had also shared a cryptic Instagram post that many social media users interpreted as being aimed at Sonakshi Sinha. Without naming anyone, she criticised an actor's dressing style and behaviour while commenting on ongoing protests.
In recent days, Kangana has also drawn criticism after referring to some Gen Z protesters as "Generation Gutter" and describing certain viral protest videos as "puke-inducing". The controversy resurfaced after her 2018 Cannes after-party video began circulating online again.