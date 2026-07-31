Kangana Ranaut-Saurav Das Row Escalates As CJP Leader Hits Back: ‘Become A Student Of Life’

Saurav Das told ANI Kangana Ranaut had misrepresented his age and profession.
The Kangana Ranaut-Saurav Das controversy began over the CJP-led NEET protest movement.
The public feud has expanded from political criticism into repeated personal exchanges online.
The Kangana Ranaut-Saurav Das controversy has escalated after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson hit back at the actor and BJP MP over her personal remarks against him. Days after Kangana called Das a "28-year-old student" who was "useless and unemployed", he rejected those claims, clarifying that he is 27, works as a journalist and has never claimed to be an active student. The latest exchange comes amid their ongoing feud over the CJP-led protests against the alleged NEET paper leak.
Saurav Das responds to Kangana Ranaut's remarks
Reacting to Kangana's Instagram Stories, Das told ANI that the actor had relied on incorrect information available online.
He said that even Google had provided Kangana with inaccurate details about him, adding that he is 27, not 28, and is a journalist rather than a student. Das further remarked that everyone should remain "a student of life" regardless of age and said Kangana should also learn from life instead of making personal attacks.
His response came after Kangana questioned his credentials and wrote that someone "totally useless and unemployed" would never understand what it meant to be in "massive demand". She further claimed that Das should first "learn some skill".
How the Kangana Ranaut-CJP row began
The dispute began after Kangana criticised the youth-led CJP protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. In a series of Instagram Stories, she referred to some protesters as "Generation Gutter", described protest videos as "puke-inducing" and accused participants of glorifying drugs, alcohol and casual relationships while remaining financially dependent on their parents.
Das later criticised those remarks, arguing that Kangana was making the disagreement personal instead of engaging with the issues being raised. In an interview with The Mojo Story, he said there should be greater space for discussion and debate rather than personal attacks. He also claimed the actor was sounding frustrated and urged her to be more mindful of her words because elected representatives ultimately serve the people.
The row has since evolved beyond the original protest, becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity-political exchanges on social media.