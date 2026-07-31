Kangana Ranaut-Saurav Das Row Escalates As CJP Leader Hits Back: ‘Become A Student Of Life’

The Kangana Ranaut-Saurav Das controversy has escalated after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson hit back at the actor and BJP MP over her personal remarks against him. Days after Kangana called Das a "28-year-old student" who was "useless and unemployed", he rejected those claims, clarifying that he is 27, works as a journalist and has never claimed to be an active student. The latest exchange comes amid their ongoing feud over the CJP-led protests against the alleged NEET paper leak.