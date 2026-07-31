Rahul, Priyanka Making 'Fabricated' Allegations in Lok Sabha: Anurag Thakur

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for making "fabricated" allegations in the Lok Sabha in violation of the House rules.
He said he has submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Gandhi.
The former Union minister also accused the opposition parties of insulting the armed forces and the police, alleging that their leaders question military operations, level false allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and use objectionable language in Parliament.
Thakur on Thursday submitted a notice of breach of privilege and contempt of the House against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for "use of unparliamentary and derogatory language and levelling grave and unsubstantiated allegations" against Home Minister Amit Shah.
In the three-page notice, Thakur requested Birla to refer the matter to the Privilege Committee for a detailed enquiry and appropriate action, including a direction to Gandhi to tender an unconditional apology to the House as well as to Shah.
"We have repeatedly seen that the Congress and some opposition parties never miss an opportunity to insult the Indian Army and the police. They questioned the airstrikes, surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor, and echoed the language of India's enemies," Thakur told reporters in the Parliament House complex.
"It is unfortunate that the Congress leaders use objectionable language inside the House and level fabricated allegations in violation of the rules. I have submitted a notice under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha and urged the Speaker to take action," he said.
Thakur said Gandhi made false allegations against the Union Home Ministry, and his party targeted the media and the police.
"Rahul Gandhi levels false allegations against the Union Home Ministry. Priyanka Gandhi calls the media 'pet' in the House, while Rahul Gandhi comes outside and says that the media is aligned with the BJP. They also question the country's police," he said.
The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress continues to attack constitutional institutions despite being out of power for over a decade.
"This is a family and a party full of arrogance. Despite being out of power for 12 years, they continue to question constitutional institutions, defame them and even question the Lok Sabha Speaker," Thakur said.
"They use objectionable language in the House, call people 'idiots' and behave in the same manner. It shows that one family continues to live in arrogance, and the party is paying the price for it," he added.