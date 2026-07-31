BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Criticises Priyanka Over 'Gaumutra Expert' Jibe

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar strongly criticised Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her "gaumutra expert" remark targeting IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti.
Priyanka Gandhi made the controversial comment in the Lok Sabha while referring to a high-level government panel appointed for examination reforms.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged Priyanka Gandhi to examine Professor V Kamakoti's academic credentials and professional contributions before making public statements.
BJP Kerala state unit president Rajeev Chandrasekhar sharply criticised Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, July 31, 2026, over her remarks on IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti. The dispute centres on Priyanka's "gaumutra expert" remark, which was widely seen as targeting Kamakoti.
Chandrasekhar urged Priyanka to examine Kamakoti’s academic credentials and professional contributions before making such comments.
Chandrasekhar Targets Gandhi Siblings
Posting on X, Chandrasekhar suggested that people who diminish successful professionals frequently lack their own significant accomplishments, and he advised restraint when making public statements.
"Those who try and tear down achievers, are most often those who have not built anything," he said.
"Feel free to use a dictionary or google translate to understand if you face problems. If that doesn’t still help, do consult famous scientist Rahul Gandhi of the Jupiter Escape velocity fame."
IIM Calcutta Director Joins In Criticism
The director of IIM Calcutta, Alok Kumar Rai, directed the debate on Gandhi’s remarks towards taking pride in Indian heritage.
"The real issue is whether India should take pride in its heritage or not,” he told PTI.
Rai further argued that cow urine has several medicinal properties and as it is part of Indian heritage, one should take pride in it.
“Cow urine is believed to have several medicinal properties, it is said to boost immunity, improve digestion, and is even claimed to have applications in cancer treatment. A number of patents have also been granted in this area. So, my only point is that this is part of our heritage, and we take pride in it,” he added.
The controversy further fuels the ongoing political debate surrounding education reforms and the makeup of expert committees addressing systemic examination flaws.
Academic Backlash and Context
The dispute originated from Priyanka's address in the Lok Sabha. While describing a government-appointed panel on examination reforms, she said it included "an ex-IB chief, an IT company owner and a gaumutra expert".
The Centre established this high-level task force to recommend examination system reforms following frequent paper leak scandals.
Current and former Vice-Chancellors, along with senior scholars, condemned the remark as disrespectful, arguing it damages the reputation of academic institutions. These academicians demanded an apology and publicly defended Kamakoti's leadership at IIT Madras, as well as his contributions to research, technology and higher education.
The academicians, numbering at 215, wrote an open letter to Priyanka against her remarks against the IIT Madras director.