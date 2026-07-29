40% Of New Car Buyers Are Choosing Alternatives To Petrol And Diesel; What's Driving The Shift?

The number arrived quietly in the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations' June 2026 retail data: 40.35%. For the first time in India's automotive history, more than two in every five new passenger cars sold in a month ran on something other than pure petrol or diesel. CNG took the largest share at 24.3%, followed by hybrids at 8.3% and electric vehicles at 7.8%. Combined petrol and diesel, the combination that has defined Indian car culture since the 1990s, slipped below 60% of the market for the first time.