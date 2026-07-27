The Pawar Succession Question: How Parth Is Rewriting His Place In Ajit's NCP

Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on January 31, three days after Ajit's death, succeeding him in that role. She was then elected NCP National President at the party's national convention on February 26. At the same convention, the party announced Parth as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections for Maharashtra, where seven seats were vacated in April 2026. He was elected on March 16, 2026, took his oath at Parliament House in New Delhi on April 9, and was administered the oath by Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan.