Supreme Court Dismisses Review Plea On Petition Regarding Caste Status After Conversion

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan dismissed the review petition challenging the March 24, 2026 verdict on Scheduled Caste status.
The apex court affirmed that individuals converting to non-specified religions, such as Christianity, immediately and completely lose their Scheduled Caste status and benefits.
The ruling upheld an earlier Andhra Pradesh High Court order stating that conversion leads to the automatic termination of reservation privileges and entitlements.
A Supreme Court bench declined to reconsider its March 24, 2026 verdict that strips Scheduled Caste status from anyone converting to faiths outside of Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism.
Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan passed the dismissal order on July 15, 2026.
The bench stated: "Application seeking oral hearing of the review petition is rejected. We have gone through the review petition and perused the judgment dated March 24, 2026, which has been sought to be reviewed. There is no error apparent on the record. The Review Petition is, accordingly, dismissed."
Absolute Bar On Status
The top court previously upheld an Andhra Pradesh High Court order which ruled that adopting Christianity strips individuals of their Scheduled Caste status "immediately and completely".
The court stated that losing this status results in the "automatic and immediate termination" of all linked rights. This includes reservations, welfare benefits, preferences and legal protections.
The court stated: "No person who professes a religion other than Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist shall be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste. This bar under Clause 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 is categorical and absolute. Conversion to any religion not specified in Clause 3 results in immediate and complete loss of Scheduled Caste status from the moment of conversion regardless of birth."
History Of Clause Three
Clause 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 originally applied only to Hindus. Parliament amended the provision in 1956 to include Sikhs and in 1990 to include Buddhists.
"It is important to note that Christianity has not been included under this Order by any of these amendments," the court stated.
The bench observed that the Christianity’s foundational doctrines completely exclude the caste system as Christian teachings do not recognize caste.
Rules For Tribal Status
Tribal identity requires actual belonging, under the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, individuals must substantially remain part of their specific community to claim benefits. Should conversion or prolonged neglect of traditions cloud this status, courts must resolve the issue as a matter of fact.
If a person completely renounces tribal customs and rituals and assimilates into a converted religion, "a reasonable inference can be drawn that such a person shall not be considered a part of the tribe".
The bench also ruled that individuals seeking status as a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe must present clear and indisputable proof of their inclusion in the 1950 Orders.
The bench stated: "A person cannot simultaneously profess and practice a religion other than the ones specified in Clause 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and claim membership of a Scheduled Caste at the same time."