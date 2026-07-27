INL Alleges UDF Move to Control Kerala Waqf Board and Properties

After the UDF government took office in May 2026, it informed the High Court that it was prepared to reconstitute the Board in strict compliance with Section 14 of the 2025 Act, which mandates the inclusion of two non-Muslim members. On 15 July the High Court restrained the Board from taking major policy decisions or incurring capital expenditure without its permission and directed that it function under the supervision of a government joint secretary. On 21 July the Supreme Court set aside the supervisory direction but left the other interim restrictions in place and asked the High Court to dispose of the matter expeditiously.