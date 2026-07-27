Explained: Why US Lawmakers Want More Indian-Americans To Contest Elections

US lawmakers urged Indian-Americans to contest elections and strengthen the community's political representation across all government levels.
Thanedar and Krishnamoorthi highlighted immigrants' contributions while condemning anti-India sentiment and discrimination in the United States.
The appeal comes as Indian-Americans' growing population and electoral influence outpace their representation in Congress.
US Congressmen Shri Thanedar and Raja Krishnamoorthi have called on Indian-Americans to contest elections and play a greater role in public life, arguing that the community deserves stronger political representation despite its growing economic and social influence.
Speaking at an event in Washington marking 250 years of US independence, the two Democratic lawmakers urged members of the Indian-American diaspora to participate more actively in governance at the local, state and national levels.
What Did Thanedar Say?
According to The Indian Express, Shri Thanedar, a Democrat representing Michigan, said the United States was a nation built by immigrants and that hatred directed towards immigrant communities could not be allowed to continue.
He said immigrants and their contributions to the country deserved to be honoured and respected.
Thanedar also said greater change would come only when more people entered public service, adding that the country needed more Indian-Americans serving in elected office at every level of government.
What Did Krishnamoorthi Say?
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois spoke about what he described as anti-India sentiment in parts of the United States and said the community would continue to oppose prejudice and discrimination.
"We are here to stay. We are part of the fabric of this country," Krishnamoorthi said, recalling an incident in which he had faced calls for his deportation to India.
He said Indian-Americans would stand against anti-India and anti-Hindu hatred, as well as all forms of prejudice, bigotry and discrimination, PTI reported.
Krishnamoorthi, who lost the Democratic primary for the US Senate from Illinois earlier this year, also highlighted the achievements of the Indian-American community. He said Indian-Americans comprise around 10% of all doctors in the United States and own about 60% of the country's hotels and motels.
Why Is Political Representation Being Raised?
According to The Indian Express, the lawmakers' appeal comes amid concerns that the Indian-American community's political representation has not kept pace with its population growth.
The Indian-American population has grown from around 12,000 immigrants in 1960 to nearly five million today, making it one of the largest Asian-origin communities in the United States. However, only a small number of Indian-origin lawmakers currently serve in the US Congress.
The report noted that leaders, including Representative Pramila Jayapal, have previously argued that greater political representation could encourage younger generations of Indian-Americans to participate in public life.
The Washington Event
According to The Indian Express, the event was organised by leaders of the Indian American Committee, including Narasimha Koppula, Ramesh Kapur, Deepak Raj, Shekhar Tiwari and Harsh Sethi.
Held as the United States prepares to mark 250 years of independence, the event focused on the growing role of the Indian-American community in American democracy.
The organisers and lawmakers said the community should move beyond economic success and assume a greater role in policymaking and governance.
Why Does The Appeal Matter?
The lawmakers' remarks come against the backdrop of the Indian-American community's growing electoral influence in the United States.
According to AAPI Data, Indian Americans recorded the highest voter turnout among Asian Americans in the 2024 election, at 70%. Their growing population in states such as Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia has also made them an increasingly significant voting bloc in both national and state elections.
Indian Americans have also remained a reliable Democratic constituency. Around 72% of registered Indian-American voters backed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, compared with 22% who supported Donald Trump, making them the most Democratic-leaning Asian-American subgroup at the time.
A 2024 AAPI Data voter survey also found strong support among Indian Americans for progressive policy positions, including stricter gun control, expanded government-funded healthcare and protecting reproductive rights.