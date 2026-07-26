Donald Trump Shocks NBA Fans: US President Calls LeBron James 'Racist' While Comparing Legend With Michael Jordan

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Outlook Sports Desk
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During a White House news conference, Donald Trump labeled LeBron James a racist while explaining why he prefers Michael Jordan as the greatest player ever. Trump remarked that he only likes people who like him, dismissing James due to the basketball star's history of criticizing his presidency

US president Donald trump remark lebron james racist
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC. AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr./X
Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump labeled LeBron James "a racist" during a press conference

  • Trump dismissed James and backed his friend Michael Jordan as the greatest player ever

  • At 41, James is joining the 76ers to chase his fifth NBA championship ring

United States President Donald Trump labeled LeBron James "a racist" when asked to weigh in on whether the four-time NBA champion is the greatest player of all time.

Speaking at a White House news conference following James' stunning announcement on Friday that he is continuing his glittering career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Trump dismissed the forward in favor of his friend, Michael Jordan.

When asked to choose between Jordan and James as the "best ever", Trump stated: "Michael Jordan is a guy that's a friend of mine. I play golf with him. He's a really good guy."

"I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump. I don't know. I only like people that like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way."

James, 41, has not responded to Trump's remarks. The basketball icon has a long history of criticizing Trump and previously endorsed Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

In 2017, James famously labeled Trump "a bum" amid a public dispute regarding White House invitations for championship-winning NBA teams.

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Despite the political friction, James remains one of the sport's all-time greats. He has captured four NBA titles across stints with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers, earning four regular-season MVP awards and standing as the league's all-time leader in points and games played.

Now, at 41 years old, James is setting his sights on a fifth championship ring in Philadelphia, joining a formidable roster that features All-Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team," James said in a lengthy post on social media, ready to embark on a new chapter as the debate over basketball immortality continues to swirl both on and off the court.

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