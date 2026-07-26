Donald Trump Shocks NBA Fans: US President Calls LeBron James 'Racist' While Comparing Legend With Michael Jordan

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 26 July 2026 4:35 am

During a White House news conference, Donald Trump labeled LeBron James a racist while explaining why he prefers Michael Jordan as the greatest player ever. Trump remarked that he only likes people who like him, dismissing James due to the basketball star's history of criticizing his presidency

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 26 July 2026 4:35 am

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC. AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr./X