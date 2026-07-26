Milestone Achievement: Indian Epee Fencers Create History By Delivering Record-Breaking World Championship Performance

Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan made history as the first Indian women's Épée fencers to reach the World Championship Table of 64
Khatri secured 43rd place overall to claim India's highest-ever individual rank in the event
Lohan delivered a stellar performance to finish 58th, securing a historic double qualification inside the top 60
Indian fencing reached a historic milestone on the global stage as Épée competitors Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan wrapped up their individual campaigns at the 2026 Senior World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong.
Competing among a massive pool of over 180 athletes at the Asia World-Expo, both athletes made breakthrough history by becoming the first Indian women's Épée fencers to advance into the Main Table of 64 for the Direct Elimination round.
When the final standings for Women's Individual Épée were locked in, Taniksha Khatri captured 43rd place overall to secure India's highest-ever individual finish in the event at a Senior World Championships.
Fellow compatriot Prachi Lohan followed closely in 58th position, ensuring India placed two athletes inside the top 60. The remaining members of the Indian squad put in their best efforts, with Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer taking 143rd and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari finishing 150th.
Fencing Association of India and Fencing Confederation of Asia Secretary General Mr. Rajeev Mehta shared his immense pride in the team's performance, stating: "I am immensely proud and delighted to witness this historic achievement by Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan.
Their qualification for the Main Table of 64 at the Senior World Fencing Championships is a landmark moment for Indian fencing and reflects their exceptional talent, dedication, and perseverance.
This remarkable feat is a testament to the growing standard of Indian fencing and will inspire many young athletes to excel on the international stage. I congratulate both fencers, their coaches, and the entire support team on this memorable success."
Over in the Men's Individual Foil event, Sachin led the national contingent by finishing in 107th place. He was joined by Aditya in 137th, Sanasam Hemash Singh in 143rd, and Tejas Manoj Patil in 149th.
Action resumes on Sunday, July 26, featuring the concluding stages of both the Women's Individual Épée and Men's Individual Foil brackets before the tournament shifts focus to the upcoming team events.
Epee Fencing World Championships 2026: Live Streaming Details
Fans across India can catch all the live action through the official FIE streaming portal at FencingTV.com or tune into the FIE Fencing Channel on YouTube for live broadcasts, replays, and highlights. Live scores, pools, and real-time bracket updates are also available to track on Fencing Time Live.