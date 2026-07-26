Anahat Singh Crowned World Junior Squash Champion; Youngster Becomes First Indian To Achieve Milestone

Anahat Singh became India's first-ever world junior squash champion
She swept Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the final
The triumph marks her ultimate redemption after last year's semifinal bronze
Anahat Singh etched her name into the history books on Saturday, becoming the first-ever Indian to be crowned the world junior squash champion after a commanding performance in the summit clash.
Seeded first and ranked World No. 20, the teenage sensation delivered a masterclass against Egypt's Ruqayya Salem, securing a straight-games victory of 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women's final of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships at Ontario, Canada.
Displaying composure beyond her years, Anahat completely dictated the pace of the match, dismantling her opponent's rhythm from the opening rally and never looking back.
This historic triumph represents a monumental career milestone and a massive leap forward for Indian squash on the global stage. It marks a stellar redemption and progression for the young athlete, who previously claimed a bronze medal after reaching the semifinals last year.
By breaking new ground and capturing the prestigious world title, Anahat has cemented her status as one of the sport's brightest rising stars and an inspirational trailblazer for the next generation of Indian athletes.
Anahat Continues Dream Run Of Form
Anahat Singh's meteoric rise to the pinnacle of junior squash has been defined by a series of groundbreaking milestones on both the national and international circuits. Earlier this year, she captured her maiden PSA Bronze-level title at the Squash On Fire Open in Washington by defeating top seed and Commonwealth Games champion Georgina Kennedy.
That stellar run propelled her into the world's top 20, making her the youngest Asian player ever to achieve the milestone. She also successfully defended her crown at the Indian Open and added consistent high-level match experience to her burgeoning resume.
(With PTI Inputs)