Veeraswamy Urges India to Intervene as London’s Historic Indian Restaurant Faces Eviction Battle

Veeraswam has appealed to the Indian government to intervene as it faces removal from its century-old Regent Street location.
The Crown Estate said the lease decision was necessary to enable a “comprehensive refurbishment” of the Grade II-listed building
It maintained that alternative proposals did not meet its legal and financial obligations.
As one of the world’s oldest Indian restaurants faces possible eviction from its historic London home, Veeraswamy has called on the Indian government to step in, arguing that the closure would represent the loss of an important symbol of India’s cultural presence in the UK.
The Michelin-starred restaurant, which marked 100 years at its Regent Street location earlier this year, is preparing for a legal battle over its future after its landlord, the Crown Estate, declined to renew its lease.
Veeraswamy, which first opened at Victory House in March 1926 and once hosted Mahatma Gandhi among its guests, has said the decision threatens a landmark of Indian culinary history.
“Even at this late stage, we would urge the government of India to consider intervening on behalf of Indian cuisine – the country’s soft power in the UK,” said Ranjit Mathrani of MW Eat, the group that owns Veeraswamy.
Mathrani said that with India and the UK strengthening bilateral ties and moving towards implementation of their Free Trade Agreement (FTA), losing such an institution from central London would send the wrong message.
“Veeraswamy is, after all, a shining example of culinary expertise exported out of India,” said Mathrani.
The latest appeal follows a public campaign launched earlier this year. In February, restaurant staff and management delivered an online petition signed by more than 20,000 supporters to Buckingham Palace under the banner "Save Veeraswamy".
Although Victory House forms part of the British monarch’s property portfolio, its management falls under the Crown Estate, which is responsible for generating returns for the UK Treasury.
The Crown Estate has argued that it cannot extend the lease because the building requires a “comprehensive refurbishment” and that the heritage status of the property limits available options.
“Our guests have included her late majesty the Queen (Elizabeth II), the Princess Royale (Princess Anne), and other overseas royals... heritage cannot be relocated, nor can history be replaced,” said Mathrani, who co-owns the restaurant with wife Namita and her sister, Camillia Panjabi.
According to MW Eat, several alternatives were proposed to allow the restaurant to remain in place, including overseeing refurbishment works and matching the rental income expected from converting parts of the building into office space.
The company has also challenged the Crown Estate’s financial reasoning, arguing that the dispute itself is costing British taxpayers millions through legal expenses and lost rental revenue.
A five-day hearing on MW Eat’s tenancy rights is scheduled to begin at Central London County Court on June 29.
Responding to criticism, the Crown Estate said it had not taken the decision over the lease renewal "lightly” and stressed that the Grade II listed status of Victory House had made redevelopment options more restricted.
“We need to carry out a comprehensive refurbishment of Victory House to both bring it up to modern standards, and into full use," said a spokesperson on behalf of the Crown Estate.
“We understand how disappointing this is for MW Eat and have offered help to find new premises on our portfolio so that the restaurant can stay in the West End as well as financial compensation.
"The Crown Estate has a statutory responsibility to manage its land and property to create long term value for the UK and return its profit to the UK government for public spending," the spokesperson said.
The Crown Estate added that it had reviewed “alternative proposals”, including those submitted by MW Eat, but concluded that there was no “alternate scheme which meets our responsibilities as stewards of this heritage listed building, our legal obligations and our responsibilities to manage public money”.
(with PTI inputs)