Indian Railways New Rules 2026: Male Passengers Travelling In Ladies Coach To Face ₹2,500 Fine

Male passengers found travelling in ladies coaches will now face a fine of ₹2,500 under the updated 2026 rules.
The strict measure aims to ensure safety, privacy, and comfort for women passengers in reserved compartments.
Railway staff and RPF will conduct regular checks; repeat offenders may face higher penalties and legal action.
Indian Railways has rolled out stringent new rules effective July 1, 2026, imposing a penalty of ₹2,500 on male passengers found travelling in coaches or compartments reserved exclusively for women. The move is aimed at addressing long-standing complaints regarding unauthorised entry, eve-teasing, and safety concerns faced by female passengers.
According to the revised guidelines issued by the Railway Ministry, any male passenger detected in a ladies coach without valid permission will be fined ₹2,500 on the spot. In addition to the monetary penalty, repeat offenders may face legal action under relevant sections of the Railways Act, 1989, and could also be debarred from future rail travel for a specified period. The rules apply to all categories of trains, including express, mail, and premium services like Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, and Shatabdi.
Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Ticket Checking Staff (TTEs) have been instructed to conduct frequent checks, especially during night journeys and peak hours. Special emphasis has been placed on ladies coaches in long-distance trains where women often travel alone. Clear signage and announcements at stations and inside trains will inform passengers about the new regulation.
A senior Railway Ministry official said, “Women passengers have repeatedly raised concerns about men entering reserved coaches, causing discomfort and compromising their safety. This strict penalty is a strong deterrent. We want every woman to travel with dignity and confidence.”
The decision comes after multiple incidents were reported across zones where male passengers were found occupying seats in ladies compartments, often citing excuses like lack of space in general coaches or oversight. Women’s organisations and passenger associations have welcomed the move, calling it a much-needed step towards gender-sensitive travel policies.
However, some concerns have been raised about practical implementation. During festive seasons or heavy rush, general coaches often get overcrowded, forcing passengers to look for alternatives. Railway authorities have clarified that genuine emergencies or medical cases involving male attendants accompanying women passengers will be handled with sensitivity after verification.
To support the new rule, Indian Railways plans to increase the number of ladies coaches in popular routes and introduce more women-only special trains during peak seasons. The ministry is also considering installing additional CCTV cameras inside coaches and at entry points for better monitoring.
This is part of a series of passenger-friendly initiatives by Indian Railways, which include upgraded security, better sanitation, and improved facilities for women travellers. The new fine is expected to bring greater discipline and respect for reserved spaces in the Indian rail network, which carries over 2.5 crore passengers daily.
Passengers are advised to check coach reservations carefully before boarding and adhere to the rules to avoid inconvenience.