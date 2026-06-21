Indian Railways New Rules 2026: Male Passengers Travelling In Ladies Coach To Face ₹2,500 Fine

According to the revised guidelines issued by the Railway Ministry, any male passenger detected in a ladies coach without valid permission will be fined ₹2,500 on the spot. In addition to the monetary penalty, repeat offenders may face legal action under relevant sections of the Railways Act, 1989, and could also be debarred from future rail travel for a specified period. The rules apply to all categories of trains, including express, mail, and premium services like Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, and Shatabdi.