Trump Fires US Election Assistance Commission Members Ahead of US Midterms

President Donald Trump removed the remaining members of the Election Assistance Commission, leaving the independent election oversight body without commissioners ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
The White House cited a recent Supreme Court ruling expanding presidential authority to remove leaders of independent agencies, though legal experts say its application to the EAC remains unsettled.
Without commissioners, the EAC cannot certify voting systems or issue election guidance until new nominees are confirmed by the Senate, potentially delaying key election administration functions.
US President Donald Trump has removed the last three sitting members of the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), the independent federal agency that helps states administer elections, leaving the body without any commissioners for the first time in years.
Two Democratic commissioners, Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland, were dismissed through an email from the White House Presidential Personnel Office. The commission's lone Republican member, Christy McCormick, resigned before she could be fired. A fourth seat had already fallen vacant in April after Republican Donald Palmer left to join the Heritage Foundation.
What Is the Election Assistance Commission?
The EAC was created by Congress under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002 following widespread concerns over voting systems and voter access during the disputed 2000 US presidential election.
The commission does not conduct elections. Instead, it helps states modernise election systems by issuing guidance, adopting voluntary voting standards and serving as a national clearinghouse for election administration.
The EAC also accredits laboratories that test voting equipment, certifies voting systems before they are deployed and audits how states use federal election funds provided under HAVA.
Its four commissioners are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, with the law requiring that no more than two members belong to the same political party.
Why Did Trump Remove the Commissioners?
The White House cited a recent US Supreme Court ruling as the legal basis for the dismissals.
In Trump v. Slaughter, decided on June 29, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that presidents can remove leaders of independent regulatory agencies without showing cause. The judgment overturned the 1935 Humphrey's Executor precedent, which had protected such officials from dismissal for nearly 90 years.
The move also comes after Trump repeatedly questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election without providing evidence and pushed for stricter voter registration requirements, including proof of citizenship. Earlier this year, his administration issued an executive order directing the EAC to introduce such a requirement, though courts blocked key provisions.
What Happens Now That the EAC Has No Commissioners?
With all commissioner positions vacant, the EAC cannot legally perform many of its core functions.
Until Trump nominates new commissioners and the Senate confirms them, the agency cannot issue official guidance, certify voting equipment or take formal policy decisions.
This is not the first time the commission has lacked a quorum. Vacancies previously left the EAC unable to function for several years before a new panel was confirmed in 2019.
However, this time the agency has effectively been paralysed because all remaining commissioners were removed simultaneously rather than their terms expiring.
The 2026 US Midterm Elections
The removal of all EAC commissioners just months before the 2026 US midterm elections has raised concerns. Millions of Americans will soon vote for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate, and several state and local offices.
While the EAC does not conduct elections, it plays an important role in certifying voting systems, issuing election administration guidance and overseeing the use of federal election funds. With no commissioners in place, the agency cannot take official decisions until President Trump nominates replacements and the Senate confirms them.