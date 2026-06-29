'Communism Is Greatest Threat': Trump Launches New Attack on Democrats Ahead of November Midterms

Trump accuses Democrats of embracing communism before the midterm elections.
New York primary results fuel Republican attacks on progressive candidates.
GOP frames left-wing policies as a threat to traditional American values.
US President Donald Trump has accused the Democratic Party of embracing communism ahead of the November midterm elections.
The accusation forms the core of the Republican campaign to frame progressive policies as an existential threat, the Indian Express reported. Left-wing candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently won primary elections in the state, prompting the political escalation.
Trump addressed religious conservatives at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority conference to issue the warning. He later reiterated his stance online.
"Communism is the Greatest Threat to our Country since World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or 9/11," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The New York Warning
Trump cited the recent primary victories in New York as a national warning. The president mocked communist ideology during his speech, saying it attracts support by promising free housing and food before it ultimately collapses.
"The Democratic Party is in big trouble… This is not stopping with New York," Trump said. He accused Democrats of attempting to dismantle traditional American values through radical social programmes.
"The radical left want to resume the transgender mutilation of children, they want to restart the war on Christians and churches, and as you saw with the communists elected in New York recently… they want to completely destroy the traditional American way of life," Trump said.
Trump portrayed communism as inherently violent and opposed to religion. He addressed an audience of evangelical and conservative Christian leaders, warning that Christianity would become a primary target.
He also linked left-wing politics to physical violence. "I’m sorry to say but the assassinations of those who oppose them is a very important element of their ideology. Assassinations are a big deal for them. They are animals!" Trump said.
GOP Midterm Strategy
House Speaker Mike Johnson addressed the Road to Majority conference to reinforce the message. He warned supporters that progressive candidates were gaining political momentum nationwide.
Johnson invoked former President Ronald Reagan's Cold War rhetoric. He framed communism as an internal threat rather than a foreign issue.
"There is a dangerous trend going on in the country right now. The best way to describe what I’ve seen is there are little mini-Mamdanis popping up all around the country running for Congress," Johnson said.