Who is Graham Platner? Maine Democrat's Senate Campaign Crumbles After Sexual Assault Accusation

Senior Democrats had urged him to step aside from a race widely seen as crucial to the party's hopes of winning back the Senate, the BBC reported. Platner, in an 11-minute video posted online, insisted his exit was not an admission of guilt but a response to the party threatening to withdraw its backing. He branded the assault claim false, and said he would only file formal withdrawal papers once satisfied his replacement was chosen through an "open and democratic" process. Under Maine law, he must withdraw officially by 13 July for a new name to appear on the ballot.