Jharkhand High Court Seeks Report On Alleged Sexual Assault Of Woman Inmate In Ranchi Jail

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Serious allegations prompt HC to demand detailed report from state authorities and jail administration within two weeks.

Jharkhand High Court Seeks Report On Alleged Sexual Assault Of Woman Inmate In Ranchi Jail
Jharkhand High Court Seeks Report On Alleged Sexual Assault Of Woman Inmate In Ranchi Jail File Photo; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance and sought a detailed report on the alleged sexual assault of a woman inmate inside Ranchi Central Jail.

  • The woman prisoner has reportedly alleged that she was sexually assaulted by male jail staff, raising serious concerns about safety and security inside the correctional facility.

  • The High Court has directed the Jharkhand government, Director General of Prisons, and Ranchi Jail Superintendent to submit a comprehensive report within two weeks.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday sought a detailed report from the state government and jail authorities regarding the alleged sexual assault of a woman inmate in Ranchi Central Jail.

Taking serious note of the complaint, the High Court has asked the Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Prisons, and the Superintendent of Ranchi Jail to file a comprehensive report on the incident, including steps taken for the victim’s safety, medical examination, and action initiated against the accused staff.

The woman inmate allegedly approached the court with a petition claiming she was sexually assaulted by certain male jail officials. The shocking allegation has triggered widespread concern over the safety and dignity of women prisoners in the state’s largest jail.

The division bench expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition inside jails and directed authorities to ensure immediate protection to the victim and other female inmates. It also asked for details on the CCTV footage, medical reports, and the status of any internal inquiry.

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The Jharkhand government has been put on notice, and the matter is likely to be heard again after two weeks. Women’s rights organisations and opposition parties have demanded a time-bound, independent investigation into the case and strict action against those found guilty.

This is the latest in a series of concerns raised about the functioning of jails in Jharkhand, with frequent reports of overcrowding, poor facilities, and lapses in security.

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