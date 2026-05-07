We Need A Rights-Based Abortion Law

The court's use of the word "foeticide" to describe this woman's request was not casual imprecision. It was a jurisprudential choice, and an unreasoned one. Language in judicial decisions constructs the normative frame within which reasoning proceeds. The moment a court reaches for "foeticide," the frame has already shifted: the foetus acquires something resembling standing, and the survivor is moved from the centre of the legal inquiry toward its periphery, becoming less a person with rights the court must vindicate and more a body whose choices require justification and oversight. Philosopher Martha Nussbaum has argued that what we perceive as morally salient depends entirely on the narrative lens we bring to a situation. The Bombay High Court had chosen its lens before committing a word of reasoning to the page. Indian constitutional law has never formally adopted a foetal rights framework. The High Court did not formally hold this either. But it imported the logic without the argument, and that is precisely how constitutional erosion proceeds: not through dramatic reversals, but through quiet linguistic choices that redistribute moral weight before the analysis begins.