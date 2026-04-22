The Prison That Trusts You Back

The bureaucratic instinct always favours the defensible custody of high walls over the accountable openness of a Sanganer, because when something goes wrong behind walls, the institution absorbs the blame. Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

The bureaucratic instinct always favours the defensible custody of high walls over the accountable openness of a Sanganer, because when something goes wrong behind walls, the institution absorbs the blame. Photo: AP/Hussein Malla