Nepal Has Also Encroached Upon Indian Territory, Says PM Balendra Shah

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has claimed that Nepal has also encroached upon Indian territory, making a rare reciprocal admission in the ongoing border row.
The statement comes at a time of heightened sensitivity over the India-Nepal border dispute, particularly in areas like Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura.
Shah’s remark has triggered sharp reactions in India, with calls for diplomatic engagement and resolution of the boundary issues through dialogue.
In a significant and somewhat unexpected statement, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has said that Nepal has also encroached upon Indian territory, acknowledging that border violations have occurred from the Nepali side as well.
Speaking during a public interaction, PM Shah admitted that just as India has been accused of encroaching on Nepali land, there have been instances of Nepali encroachment into Indian territory. The remark is being seen as a notable shift in Nepal’s public stance on the long-standing boundary dispute.
The India-Nepal border row has been simmering for several years, particularly after Nepal released a new political map in 2020 claiming certain areas traditionally administered by India. The sensitive regions include Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in Uttarakhand.
External Affairs Ministry officials are likely to closely study the context and implications of the Nepali Prime Minister’s remarks. India has consistently advocated for peaceful resolution of all boundary matters with Nepal based on historical treaties and ground realities.
This is the first time a sitting Nepal Prime Minister has publicly acknowledged encroachment from the Nepali side. The development comes amid efforts by both countries to improve bilateral ties and resolve pending issues through diplomatic channels.
Further reactions from the Indian government and political parties are awaited as the statement generates debate on both sides of the border.