Show the Terrorists’ Faces’: Rahul Gandhi Meets Vedant, Student At Centre Of CBSE Row

Rahul Gandhi met Vedant, the Class 12 student whose re-evaluated Physics answer sheet has sparked major controversy over alleged manual tampering in CBSE’s On-Screen Marking system.
Gandhi demanded that the “terrorists” behind the exam irregularities and paper leaks be exposed publicly and held accountable.
He mocked the government’s “familiar excuses” and accused it of shielding those responsible for destroying the future of students.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Vedant, the student at the centre of the raging CBSE evaluation controversy, and launched a sharp attack on the government, demanding that the “terrorists” behind the irregularities be exposed.
During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, “Show the terrorists’ faces!” referring to those involved in the alleged manipulation of answer sheets and repeated exam scams. He expressed solidarity with Vedant and thousands of other affected students, saying the current system was failing the youth of the country.
Rahul Gandhi criticised the CBSE and the Education Ministry for lack of transparency. He mocked the “usual excuses” and “standard replies” given by the government whenever such issues emerge, accusing them of trying to cover up the scandal instead of taking concrete action.
Vedant had received very low marks in his initial Physics paper. After applying for re-evaluation, his marks increased significantly, but the answer sheet showed clear signs of manual corrections, overwriting, and different handwriting. This has raised serious questions about the reliability of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system introduced by the CBSE.
The student’s family has alleged that the evaluation process was compromised. The case has become a major embarrassment for the CBSE and has triggered widespread protests by students and parents demanding a fair probe.
Rahul Gandhi assured full support to the affected students and said the Congress party will raise the issue vigorously in Parliament. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the entire CBSE evaluation process and strict punishment for those found guilty of tampering or negligence.