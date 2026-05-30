Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Live Score, Singapore Open Semi-Final: Can Indian Duo Upset The Top Seeds?

Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang Live Score, Singapore Open: Can India’s Top Duo Reach The Last Eight? X/BAI_Media

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face their toughest challenge yet at the Singapore Open 2026 as the Indian duo take on reigning world champions and world No. 1 pair Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in the men's doubles semi-final on May 30. Satwik-Chirag enter the contest with momentum after battling back from a game down to defeat Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai in the quarter-finals. The Indians have looked sharper with every round and will rely on their attacking style and fast net play against the top-seeded Koreans. Kim and Seo, meanwhile, have been among the most dominant doubles pairs on the BWF Tour and enter the clash as favorites. With a place in the final at stake, fans can expect a high-intensity battle between two world-class partnerships.

LIVE UPDATES

30 May 2026, 02:44:05 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Match Details! Fixture: Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo

Series: Singapore Open 2026

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time: 3:25 PM IST (tentative)