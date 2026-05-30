Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Live Score, Singapore Open Semi-Final: Can Indian Duo Upset The Top Seeds?

Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang Live Score, Singapore Open: Can India’s Top Duo Reach The Last Eight? X/BAI_Media
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face their toughest challenge yet at the Singapore Open 2026 as the Indian duo take on reigning world champions and world No. 1 pair Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in the men's doubles semi-final on May 30. Satwik-Chirag enter the contest with momentum after battling back from a game down to defeat Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai in the quarter-finals. The Indians have looked sharper with every round and will rely on their attacking style and fast net play against the top-seeded Koreans. Kim and Seo, meanwhile, have been among the most dominant doubles pairs on the BWF Tour and enter the clash as favorites. With a place in the final at stake, fans can expect a high-intensity battle between two world-class partnerships.
LIVE UPDATES
Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Match Details!
Fixture: Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo
Series: Singapore Open 2026
Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium
Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026
Time: 3:25 PM IST (tentative)
Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Good Morning!
Hello and welcome back to another live blog! All eyes are on Satwik-Chirag as the Indian duo take on Kim-Seo in the Singapore Open 2026 semi-final. Stay with us for all the live updates from this big showdown.