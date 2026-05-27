Vedant’s ‘Corrected’ Physics Answer Sheet Shows Signs Of Manual Evaluation

Vedant’s re-evaluated Class 12 Physics answer sheet shows visible signs of manual evaluation, including pen marks, overwriting, and different handwriting.
The case raises serious questions about the transparency and reliability of CBSE’s much-hyped digital On-Screen Marking system.
The student’s family has demanded a fair investigation, alleging that the evaluation process was compromised and lacks proper digital audit trails.
The ongoing row over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system has intensified after Vedant’s re-evaluated Physics answer sheet showed clear indications of manual evaluation and corrections.
According to the scanned copy of the answer sheet accessed by the student’s family, several answers in the Class 12 Physics paper had been altered using physical pen marks. Overwriting, changes in handwriting style, and ink marks are clearly visible on the document, which was supposed to have been evaluated purely through the digital OSM platform.
Vedant had received unexpectedly low marks in the initial evaluation. After applying for re-evaluation, his marks increased significantly. However, the family was shocked to receive an answer sheet that appeared to have been manually corrected rather than assessed through the digital system.
Education experts and parents have criticised the CBSE, pointing out that the primary objective of introducing the OSM system was to eliminate human bias and ensure complete transparency. The presence of manual corrections defeats this purpose and suggests possible irregularities in the process.
Vedant’s father said, “We trusted the digital system for fairness, but what we received looks like someone sat with a red pen and changed the marks. This is highly suspicious and unacceptable.”
The case has added to the growing complaints from students across the country regarding unusually low scores in the 2026 CBSE Board examinations and lack of transparency in re-evaluation.
The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to issue any official clarification on this specific case. In the past, the board has defended the OSM system, claiming it has multiple safeguards and quality checks. However, repeated incidents of this nature are putting increasing pressure on the CBSE to explain how manual interventions are being allowed in a supposedly fully digital process.
Student organisations and parents’ groups have demanded an independent audit of the OSM system and stricter protocols for re-evaluation. Many are calling for the release of original digital evaluation records in such disputed cases.
This latest development is likely to further damage trust in the CBSE’s evaluation process and may lead to more legal challenges in the coming days.