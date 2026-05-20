MHT CET 2026 Result Date And Time: Answer Key Available Today On Official Portal, Objection Window Open Till May 22

MHT CET will release the provisional answer key on May 20.
Candidates can challenge discrepancies till May 22.
Results for PCM and PCB are expected in the third week of May 2026.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET 2026 answer key for the PCM group on May 20. Alongside the provisional answer key, the response sheet and objection tracking facility will also be activated by the authority through their official portal cetcell.mahacet.org. candidates can access the portal using their registered login credentials.
Candidates can challenge discrepancies in the provisional answers till may 22. The process is applicable for students in the PCM group after completion of examination of examinations across different stages, which students of PCB group have received updates earlier through the same system.
MHT CET 2026 PCM Answer Key Objection Process
Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org by following the grievance portal process.
Firstly, candidates visit the website and click the objection link, then they must log in using their registered number, date of birth, and complete the captcha verification. Post that, they must select questions and upload supporting documents. At this stage they will be directed to the payment link, and are required to pay Rs 1000 per objection post which they can submit the form.
MHT CET Marking Scheme And Score Calculation
Under the marking scheme, Physics and Chemistry carries one mark for every correct answer, while Mathematics carries two marks for the same. Candidates can use the answer key and response sheet to calculate their marks accordingly.
MHT CET Result Process And Timeline
After the objection window closes, the CET Cell will begin final evaluation leading to final answer key publication and result preparation. The process includes objection review, score calculation, rank preparation, and result release. Results for PCM and PCB are expected in the third week of May 2026. Candidates can access results through email ID and password on the official on the official portal. Scorecard will include subject wise percentile and qualifying status.
MHT Counselling And Admission Updates
Candidates seeking engineering admissions in Maharashtra will proceed to counselling after the release of MHT CET 2026 results. The process includes registration, choice filling, document verification, and seat allotment based on rank and percentile scores. The CET cell with publish counselling schedules and allotment lists on the portal. Officials will also issue merit lists and further admission instructions for participating institutes across the state.