MCD Readies SWAGAM Portal For Unauthorised Colonies’ Regularisation Rollout

Clarifying that there is no single uniform charge for the regularisation of properties, the official said, “There are multiple components, including an application fee and a scrutiny fee, which will be levied. For instance, the scrutiny fee is Rs 10 per square metre. So, for a built-up area of 1,000 square metres, the fee will be Rs 10,000.” The regularisation process will be carried out through around 700 empanelled architects, who will prepare and upload the building plan of the existing structure on the portal after ownership rights are granted, the civic body said.