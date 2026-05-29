Technology must serve humanity: V-P Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan said the country is witnessing an extraordinary transformation
The vice president said development must always be guided by strong ethical values
The vice president called teachers the "true architects” of society
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday said engineers, scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs would play a crucial role in India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047.
He stressed the need for ethical development and said technology should ultimately benefit humanity.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 75th platinum jubilee celebrations of University BDT College of Engineering here, he said that India is witnessing a new era of transformation driven by technology, innovation, and the strength of its talented youth.
The vice president said the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has strongly focused on initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Startup India, and Skill India.
“We are also advancing in semiconductor manufacturing and green energy, and this Atmanirbhar Bharat is going to set the tone for the world in the future,” he said.
Clarifying that India’s leadership would be constructive and inclusive, he said, “We want India’s development to benefit humanity most positively.” Emphasising that these national missions are creating vast opportunities for young engineers, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs, he said the 21st century will belong to nations that invest in knowledge, innovation, research, and human capital.
According to him, engineering institutions have a crucial responsibility to nurture problem-solvers, innovators, ethical leaders, and nation-builders in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
“I am happy to note that this college has taken important initiatives to strengthen research and innovation through ICT-enabled labs, drone technology laboratories, advanced research infrastructure, and innovation ecosystems. Such initiatives are essential to prepare our youth for a rapidly evolving global technological landscape,” he said.
Radhakrishnan said the country is witnessing an extraordinary transformation in artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, green energy, digital infrastructure, aerospace, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing.
“India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047 will depend greatly on the contributions of engineers, scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs from institutions like this. You have an important role to play in the development of Karnataka and the nation, and in realising this vision,” he told students.
Calling teachers the “true architects” of society, Radhakrishnan said their influence extends far beyond classrooms and laboratories.
“Your education bestows upon you a responsibility towards society and the nation. Use your knowledge with humility, integrity, and compassion. Let innovation be guided by ethics,” he said.
The vice president said development must always be guided by strong ethical values and that technology should ultimately serve humanity.
Appealing to the youth to stay away from drugs, he said, “You must say no to drugs and encourage your friends, families, and society to do the same. Let your thoughts be guided by your own values, not by external influences.”