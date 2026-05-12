Bengal To Roll Out Ayushman Bharat, Modi Says ‘Double-Engine Govt’ Will Boost Welfare Delivery

Summary of this article
The new BJP government in West Bengal plans to implement Ayushman Bharat in the state
Adhikari said the new BJP government had taken six landmark decisions, aimed at ushering in 'Asol Poriborton' (real change) in the state
The double-engine Government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes, Modi said in a post on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the West Bengal government's decision to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, saying the newly formed BJP government in the state would ensure smooth execution of key Central welfare programmes.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state would roll out the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, which provides annual coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per eligible family.
In a post on X, Modi said "The welfare of my sisters and brothers of West Bengal is supreme! I'm very happy that the people of the state will have access to Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest healthcare scheme that ensures top-quality and affordable healthcare.
"At the same time, the double-engine Government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes,"
After chairing his first cabinet meeting, Adhikari said the new BJP government had taken six major decisions aimed at bringing “Asol Poriborton” (real change) to West Bengal, including implementing Ayushman Bharat.
The BJP formed the government in West Bengal for the first time after defeating the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections. The party won 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats.
(With PTI Inputs)