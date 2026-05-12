Bengal To Roll Out Ayushman Bharat, Modi Says ‘Double-Engine Govt’ Will Boost Welfare Delivery

May 9, 2026, Kolkata, West Bengal, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures with Suvendu Adhikari after takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal in Kolkata, India Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

May 9, 2026, Kolkata, West Bengal, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures with Suvendu Adhikari after takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal in Kolkata, India Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire