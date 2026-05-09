Suvendu Adhikari Sworn In As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari signs documents during his swearing-in ceremony as BJP forms government in the state for the first time, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari signs documents during his swearing-in ceremony as BJP forms government in the state for the first time, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)