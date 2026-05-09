Suvendu Adhikari Sworn In As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

Summary of this article
Suvendu Adhikari became West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister at a ceremony attended by PM Narendra Modi.
Five BJP legislators including Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul were sworn in as state ministers.
The BJP won 207 of 294 Assembly seats to end the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year administration.
Marking a significant shift in the political landscape of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the state’s first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister during a high-profile ceremony at the Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday.
The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor RN Ravi. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and Chief Ministers from various NDA-ruled states. According to PTI, the ceremony also saw the induction of several key BJP legislators into the state cabinet. Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Nisith Pramanik, and Kshudiram Tudu were all sworn in as ministers under the new administration.
The BJP’s ascension to power follows a decisive electoral victory in which the party secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly. This result effectively ends the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year tenure in the state.
Reported PTI, the grand ceremony was held in the presence of senior party leadership to mark the transition of power. Adhikari’s appointment comes after a campaign that saw the saffron party displace the incumbent government with a substantial majority.
As the new government takes charge, the swearing-in of the five state ministers signals the beginning of the BJP's inaugural term in West Bengal. PTI reported that the proceedings were conducted at the historic grounds in Kolkata, drawing a large gathering of supporters and political dignitaries to witness the formation of the new ministry.
(With inputs from PTI)