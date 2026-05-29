Ban On Cow Slaughter: Tamil Nadu Police File Compliance Report Before Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu Police have submitted a compliance report before the Madras High Court detailing steps taken to implement the ban on cow slaughter.
The filing comes in response to the High Court’s earlier order seeking status on the enforcement of the prohibition across the state.
The issue remains highly contentious, with opposition parties and certain communities criticising the ban as an attack on livelihood and food habits.
The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday filed a compliance report before the Madras High Court regarding the enforcement of the ban on cow slaughter in the state.
The report was submitted in response to a directive issued by the High Court seeking details on the actions taken by the authorities to implement and monitor the prohibition effectively. The police have reportedly outlined measures such as increased surveillance at slaughterhouses, checking of illegal transportation of cattle, and action taken against violators.
The ban on cow slaughter has been a sensitive and politically charged issue in Tamil Nadu. The state government’s decision to impose stricter enforcement has drawn criticism from opposition parties, particularly the DMK and Muslim organisations, who argue that it interferes with traditional livelihood and dietary practices.
During the previous hearing, the Madras High Court had expressed concern over alleged illegal slaughtering and smuggling of cattle and had asked the government and police to submit a comprehensive compliance report.
The development is being closely watched as the court continues to monitor the implementation of the ban. Several petitions challenging the prohibition and seeking relaxations are currently pending before the High Court.
The Tamil Nadu government has maintained that the ban is being enforced in accordance with legal provisions and aims to protect cattle while preventing cruelty. Further hearings on the matter are expected in the coming weeks.