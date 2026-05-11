SC refuses to interfere with Madras HC order on CBI probe in purchase of transformers in TN

DMK leader Senthil Balaji arrives at hospital to meet injured after a stampede took place during TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay s public event in Karur Photo: PTI

DMK leader Senthil Balaji arrives at hospital to meet injured after a stampede took place during TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay s public event in Karur Photo: PTI