SC refuses to interfere with Madras HC order on CBI probe in purchase of transformers in TN

Summary of this article
The Supreme Court refused to interfere with a Madras High Court order directing a CBI probe into an alleged Rs 397-crore scam.
A bench of justices refused to entertain the plea challenging the high court's direction for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.
Justice Nath said the court was empowered to direct such a probe if the circumstances warranted.
In the high-stakes theatre of Indian politics, the "setback" is a familiar script, but for former Tamil Nadu minister V. Senthil Balaji, Monday’s development felt particularly heavy. The Supreme Court, sitting in the quiet intensity of its New Delhi chambers, flatly refused to shield him from a CBI probe into an alleged ₹397-crore transformer procurement scam. For Balaji—a man who has spent the last year navigating a maze of legal battles—the highest court's "no" was more than a procedural nudge; it was a green light for a central investigation into the very heart of his tenure as the state’s electricity czar.
The courtroom drama centre-ed on a fundamental question of power: can a court order a CBI inquiry even if no one explicitly asks for one? Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing a TANGEDCO official, argued with visible frustration that the case was a "politically motivated" hunt, noting that there was no formal prayer for a CBI probe before the Madras High Court. But Justice Vikram Nath brushed aside the technicality with the cool detachment of the bench. "We don't need a prayer," he observed. "It depends upon how the court feels." With those few words, the apex court reaffirmed that when the scent of a ₹397-crore loss reaches the bench, judicial intuition trumps procedural paperwork.
At the core of this storm is a humdrum piece of electrical infrastructure: the distribution transformer. Between 2021 and 2023, the Tamil Nadu government procured some 45,000 of these units. To the NGO Arappor Iyakkam and opposition functionaries, this wasn't just a routine tender; it was a rigged system that bled the state exchequer. Balaji, ever defiant, has long maintained that he simply followed a playbook written in 1987. To him, the process was a legacy; to his detractors, it was a loophole. The Madras High Court had already signalled its distrust by ordering the DVAC to hand over its files to the CBI, effectively saying that the state’s own watchdogs were no longer enough.
Humanizing this legal tug-of-war is the figure of Balaji himself—a politician whose career has become a series of snapshots in courtrooms and hospital corridors. As the CBI prepares to sift through thousands of TANGEDCO documents, the "independently" conducted investigation ordered by the Supreme Court looms like a shadow over the DMK’s governance narrative. While the court cautioned that the probe shouldn't be "influenced" by previous observations, the message to the public was clear: the transformers that power Tamil Nadu’s homes are now under a microscope, and for Senthil Balaji, the lights are getting uncomfortably bright.