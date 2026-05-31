RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: See Best Photos From Playoff Match At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. While RCB retained their playing XI, Gujarat Titans made one change with left-arm pacer Arshad Khan coming in the place of left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore. These two teams have met nine times in the IPL history with RCB winning 5 matches to GT's 4. RCB are the current holders of the IPL trophy and if they win tonight, will become the third team after CSK and MI to win back-to-back titles.
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