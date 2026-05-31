RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: See Best Photos From Playoff Match At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.  While RCB retained their playing XI, Gujarat Titans made one change with left-arm pacer Arshad Khan coming in the place of left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.  These two teams have met nine times in the IPL history with RCB winning 5 matches to GT's 4. RCB are the current holders of the IPL trophy and if they win tonight, will become the third team after CSK and MI to win back-to-back titles.

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IPL 2026 Final: GT vs RCB
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar pose with the winners trophy during the toss before the start of the cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 Final: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, pose for photographs with the IPL trophy before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli talks to South African cricketer AB de Villiers before the start of the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 Final: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill talks to Jos Buttler at the warm up before the start of the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, Virat Kohli, centre, and Abhinandan Singh during the warm-up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Indian Premier League Final: GT vs RCB
A Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan waits for the start of the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Indian Premier League Final: RCB vs GT
Spectators arrive at Narendra Modi Stadium before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI
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Indian Premier League Final: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Gujarat Titans fans cheer as they wait for the start of the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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