RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: See Best Photos From Playoff Match At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar pose with the winners trophy during the toss before the start of the cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

1/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, pose for photographs with the IPL trophy before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





2/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli talks to South African cricketer AB de Villiers before the start of the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





3/7 Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill talks to Jos Buttler at the warm up before the start of the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





4/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, Virat Kohli, centre, and Abhinandan Singh during the warm-up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





5/7 A Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan waits for the start of the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





6/7 Spectators arrive at Narendra Modi Stadium before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI





7/7 Gujarat Titans fans cheer as they wait for the start of the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





