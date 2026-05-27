Vijay’s Delhi Debut: TN CM Meets PM Modi In Key Political Outreach

Vijay held talks with PM Modi and Union ministers, shared demands for Tamil Nadu.
The visit includes outreach to leaders across party lines, including Congress and Left allies.
TVK says the government is prioritising administrative reforms and cleaner governance from the outset.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay made his first official visit to the national capital on Wednesday, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in New Delhi.
The trip carries both political and administrative significance just weeks after the actor-turned-politician’s dramatic entry into governance.
The Chief Minister was received at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, where he was accorded a guard of honour before proceeding by car to the PM’s residence for what was described as a courtesy call. During the visit, Vijay also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to submit memoranda seeking enhanced financial assistance for Tamil Nadu and faster approvals for several key infrastructure and development projects.
A Historic First for TVK
The visit marks a significant milestone for Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) scripted one of the most remarkable political debuts in Tamil Nadu’s recent history. The TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking a decisive shift from the state’s long-standing DMK-AIADMK political dominance.
On May 13, Vijay won the floor test in the state Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour, with 22 MLAs voting against and five abstaining. The DMK staged a walkout during the proceedings. The TVK government received support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). A section of AIADMK rebels also voted in favour of the trust motion, defying the party whip.
Building Bridges Across Delhi
According to TVK National Spokesperson Felix Gerald, the Delhi trip is part of a broader effort by the new Chief Minister to establish dialogue with key national leaders and ensure smooth governance. “It was a customary visit after his victory. He wanted to meet people in Delhi because he believes in an exchange of ideas. Following his win, he met several major leaders, including Stalin, CPI leaders, and VCK leaders. He also met leaders from AIADMK. He intends to meet Rahul and Sonia Gandhi as well,” Gerald told Outlook.
“He wants smooth Centre-state relations and believes the relationship should remain cordial, especially because issues such as the release of funds to Tamil Nadu and pending education-related allocations are high priority for the state. He believes these matters can only be resolved through dialogue,” he added.
The Chief Minister is also expected to push for greater Central support for infrastructure expansion, industrial growth initiatives, welfare programmes, and major connectivity projects considered crucial for Tamil Nadu’s economic development.
Beyond his meeting with the Prime Minister, CM Vijay is also slated to engage with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, reflecting the diverse coalition support that helped his government secure its majority.
Tackling Corruption from Day One
Even as the Delhi visit grabs headlines, the spokesperson highlighted that Vijay has already made a bold governance move at home. “Since he took over as Chief Minister, he has, for the first time, addressed the issue of ‘party fund’ and moved to abolish the practice, which functioned as a form of bribery. People were often expected to pay a certain amount as ‘party fund’ to get government work done. This was happening in Tamil Nadu, but no one was openly talking about it,” Gerald said.
Centre-State Priorities
The Cauvery water dispute also figures among the top priorities for the Tamil Nadu government, with CM Vijay expected to convey the state’s firm opposition to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, arguing it could severely impact water flow to the Cauvery delta and threaten the livelihoods of farmers.
On Wednesday night, several leaders of Left parties and leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League in Delhi are also expected to meet Chief Minister Vijay at Tamil Nadu House.
According to political strategists the visit underscores Vijay’s intent to chart a pragmatic, dialogue-driven course in New Delhi, a striking shift from the TVK’s earlier combative political positioning, as he seeks to translate an extraordinary electoral mandate into effective governance for Tamil Nadu.