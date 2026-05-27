Vijay’s Delhi Debut: TN CM Meets PM Modi In Key Political Outreach

Even as the Delhi visit grabs headlines, the spokesperson highlighted that Vijay has already made a bold governance move at home. “Since he took over as Chief Minister, he has, for the first time, addressed the issue of ‘party fund’ and moved to abolish the practice, which functioned as a form of bribery. People were often expected to pay a certain amount as ‘party fund’ to get government work done. This was happening in Tamil Nadu, but no one was openly talking about it,” Gerald said.