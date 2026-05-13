Vijay Govt Wins Trust Vote In Tamil Nadu Assembly

Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes a selfie with the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai Photo: PTI

Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes a selfie with the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai Photo: PTI