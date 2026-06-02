As Monsoon Approaches, BMC Under Fire Over Incomplete Desilting And Sewer Cleaning

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has written to the Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, raising concerns over incomplete sewer cleaning and desilting work ahead of the monsoon.
She warned that delays in drainage maintenance could lead to waterlogging, sewage overflow and flood-like situations, problems that Mumbai residents face almost every monsoon season.
Gaikwad has demanded immediate completion of all pending works, urging civic authorities to prioritize public safety, health and convenience before heavy rains arrive.
With the monsoon season just days away, concerns are mounting over Mumbai's preparedness to tackle heavy rainfall, waterlogging and flooding.
Senior Congress leader and Mumbai MP Varsha Gaikwad has written to the Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demanding immediate completion of pending sewer cleaning and desilting work across the city.
Why Has the Issue Been Raised?
According to Gaikwad, several parts of Mumbai continue to witness incomplete drainage maintenance despite the onset of the monsoon being only days away.
She alleged that delays in cleaning sewers and removing silt from drains have become a recurring problem, contributing to severe waterlogging, sewage overflow and flood-like situations during the rainy season.
Mumbai has historically faced monsoon-related disruptions, with clogged drains often cited as a major reason for flooding in low-lying areas.
Civic authorities undertake annual pre-monsoon desilting drives to improve stormwater drainage capacity and minimize flood risks.
What Has Varsha Gaikwad Demanded?
In her letter, Gaikwad urged the BMC administration to complete all pending sewer cleaning and desilting work on a war footing. She emphasized that citizens should not be forced to endure avoidable hardships due to administrative delays.
The Congress leader stressed that the safety, health and convenience of Mumbaikars must remain a top priority, particularly as weather forecasts indicate the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the coming days.
Why Does It Matter?
Experts have long maintained that timely desilting and drain maintenance are critical for preventing urban flooding in Mumbai. Any delay in pre-monsoon preparedness can increase the risk of waterlogging, traffic disruptions, property damage and public health concerns.
As the city prepares for another monsoon season, attention will now be on whether the BMC can complete the remaining works and ensure that Mumbai's drainage infrastructure is ready to withstand heavy rainfall.