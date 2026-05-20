Of Fiction And Philosophy: Review Of Amitav Ghosh’s Ghost Eye

There is a brief passage where Tipu questions the entire scaffolding of artificial intelligence, arguing that AI was conceptualised as mimicking the human brain, assumed to be the site of intelligence. Whereas, it is the body, with its feelings, premonitions and forebodings, that generates knowledge and the brain merely processes it. The novel thus comes to reject the techno-utopian idea that the mind is merely about computation. It is also of a piece with Ghosh's broader argument that the hallowed institutions through which knowledge is validated such as universities, laboratories and peer-reviewed journals, are accessible only to a moneyed few and the hierarchy of knowledge is defined less by merit than by access to capital.