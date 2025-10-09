Nobel Literature Prize: Amitav Ghosh May Become The Second Indian To Win

Among the nominees are Salman Rushdie, Haruki Murakami and Margaret Atwood

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Indian author Amitav Ghosh
Indian author Amitav Ghosh Photo: Credits- Tribhuvan Tiwari
Summary of this article

  • Nobel Prize for Literature will be announced on Thursday.

  • Among the nominees are Salman Rushdie, Amitava Ghosh, Haruki Murakami and Margaret Atwood.

  • If Rushdie or Ghosh win, they will be the first Indians to win a century after Rabindranath Tagore.

Nobel season here. On Thursday, October 9, The Swedish Academy will announce who wins the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2025. Among the names in the running are Indian author Amitav Ghosh, British-Indian author Salman Rushdie, Haruki Murakami, and Margaret Atwood.

According to Ladbrokes, the favourites to win this year are Chinese writer Can Xue and the Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai. These two are closely followed by Mexican writer Cristina Rivera Garza and Enrique Vila-Matas, Australian writer Gerald Murnane, the Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu, and the post-modernist US author Thomas Pynchon.

Wild Fiction Essays By Amitav Ghosh - null
'Wild Fictions Essays' By Amitav Ghosh | Searingly Powerful, Stunningly Honest

BY Sanjay Kumar

Nicerodds has compiled a different list, however, from information received by various bookmakers. According to that list, Amitav Ghosh is a favourite to win this year. In addition to the previously mentioned contenders, the Nobel list highlights several other internationally acclaimed favourites including Canadian poet Ann Carson, and the Antigua-born Jamaica Kincaid.

If Ghosh wins, he will become the second Indian to receive the prestigious award, after Rabindranath Tagore, who won it in 1913 for his collection Gitanjali.

Debate surrounding the prize has intensified due to former United States President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he deserves the award for “ending seven wars.” - | Lee Jin-man
Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content

Last year's prize was won by South Korean author Han Kang for her body of work that the committee said “confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” In 2020, poet Louise Glück got the prestigious prize. This had followed Bob Dylan’s controversial win in 2016. 

The literature prize is the fourth to be announced this week, following the 2025 Nobels in medicine, physics and chemistry.

Published At:
