Remembering, Recording, Rethinking Theatre

One of the book’s main strengths is its breadth. Lal moves fluently between traditions, geographies, and periods, offering close readings of texts and performances alongside broader reflections on theatrical practice. The volume is divided into two distinct but connected sections. The first traces key moments in Indian theatre history, moving from the colonial period to the contemporary stage in Kolkata, and extending to questions of theatre pedagogy in present-day India. In these essays, Lal combines historiography with close observation, while also returning to his concern about the gaps in archival knowledge that shape how Indian theatre is studied and taught.