'Walking Out, Speaking Up' Book Review: The Unscripted Revolution

The book meticulously brings together archival history, in-depth performance analysis, candid oral histories and auto-ethnography.

A
Anjana Basu
Updated on:
Updated on:
Walking Out, Speaking Up: Feminist Street Theatre in India Deepti Priya Mehrotra
Walking Out, Speaking Up: Feminist Street Theatre in India Deepti Priya Mehrotra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Walking Out, Speaking Up documents how women transformed street theatre into a radical feminist tool from the late 1970s onward.

  • Through plays like Om Swaha and Hum Awaz Uthayeinge, performers challenged dowry deaths, sexual violence and everyday patriarchy in public spaces.

  • Blending archival research, oral histories and lived experience, the book shows feminist street theatre as a lived, risky and politically transformative practice.

Walking Out, Speaking Up: Feminist Street Theatre in India

Deepti Priya Mehrotra

Zubaan

INR 795

A woman lying flat on her back in the grounds of the Delhi Boat Club - apparently dead - is a defining moment in street theatre and the start of a movement that is working to change the way society looks at and treats women. The book documents many such dramatic moments. Walking Out, Speaking Up is a significant and powerful study of the radical legacy of feminist street theatre in India. Deepti Priya Mehrotra meticulously documents how this ancient, often male-dominated form was fundamentally transformed by women, becoming their most accessible and immediate tool for social critique and political change. Her personal involvement in the feminist street theatre movement from the early 1980s became a guiding light to pursue conversations and research that culminated in this book.

The book is well assembled, bringing together meticulously collated archival history, in-depth performance analysis, candid oral histories and auto-ethnography. There is a reason for this approach - it allows Mehrotra to trace the journey of women from diverse regions who had the courage to stand up in front of audiences in the outdoors where everyone could see them and challenge deep-seated discrimination in an attempt to reshape the public discourse around issues like dowry deaths, sexual violence and every day patriarchy. 

The Trio: Arundhati Roy with her mother and brother during their Ooty days - Illustration: Saahil
Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

BY Vineetha Mokkil

The movement began to gain dramatic momentum in 1979 with groundbreaking plays like Om Swaha and Ehsaas. Both these plays have sections to themselves – Om Swha battling the fact that a dowry death was not just another incident with a dramatic showing at the Delhi Boat Club and Ehsaas which dealt with the #MeToo of the ’80s. The gut-wrenching  impact of these early works created a viral model for grassroots activism, demonstrated by the fact that over 80 scripts submitted to the women's resource group Jagori in 1986 were directly modelled on the spirit of Om Swaha. This was a "theatre of rage, pain, and protest," operating in synchronicity with the autonomous women's movement of the time.

Related Content
Related Content

Hum Awaz Uthayeinge — vividly portrayed abuse and sexism, disrupting the normative. They expertly fused social critique with intimate felt experience, exposing exploitation while offering alternative imaginaries and challenging entrenched patriarchies. Protagonists emerged to break silences, their pithy dialogues articulating complex ideas that ultimately influenced media, academia, law, and policy. While being of socio-political interest the groups were careful not to lose out on mass appeal since that would mean losing a bulk of their audience, the women who needed to watch and learn and steer away from situations that were becoming threatening.

Some plays stirred police protests and when auditorium staging was banned, the groups held performances under trees in the open.

 A key strength of Mehrotra’s research is its recovery-based approach, which lesser-known groups and marginalised voices often excluded from mainstream theatre scholarship brings to light for those interested in the subject.  This includes women from the villages who live around courtyards and women from Delhi bastis grassroots foundations and urban uprootings.  There are also explorations of how mythological and symbolic figures like Mother Mary can be reclaimed for today’s contexts in plays like Agar Mariam Hoti widening the context of the plays and yet keeping their subject grounded.

The book gives readers a detailed and fulfilling analysis of the genre's evolution, showing its vital intersection with moments of national upheaval, regional struggles and the interlocking systems of patriarchy and capitalism. Mehrotra successfully argues that feminist street-plays are   as influential as traditional political education methods, such as lectures or study circles. She details the collaborative process, explaining that every component, whether it is a poster, a line of dialogue, a frame, or a symbolic prop, is meticulously debated in the play creation process, concerning language, choreography, visual imagery and colour to maximise the impact of the final message.

The Future... : Women participants at a ‘Mahila Atmaraksha Samiti’ work centre in West Bengal - | Courtesy: CPI Archives
Women Left Out: Gender At The Core

BY Saira Shah Halim

Mehrotra does not describe the various scenarios without batting an eyelid. Through her pages she bravely delves into the inherent tensions and challenges faced by those who performed, including the risky issue of safety in public spaces for those going against the norm, the complex politics of representation across caste and class, and the struggle for sustaining long-term collective work. These sections illuminate the complex political and personal negotiations embedded in this form of resistance.

The writing is clear  reportage, making it accessible to a wide variety of readers including academics, activists  and theatre enthusiasts. If there is a problem it may lie in the dense detail which tends to skew the book away from the general public, however given the factors that have influenced street theatre at all levels, the text heaviness is a given. There are illustrations and photographs to break up the narrative and add a sense of historical and even satirical relief. The title speaks of the actions of women crossing the boundaries of home as well as those of the closed door theatre.

Walking Out, Speaking Up is an invaluable resource for performance studies, gender studies, and contemporary Indian cultural history. It is a necessary, expertly documented work that reminds us that feminist street theatre is not merely performed; it is lived, embodied  and radicalised in the courage of women who step into the streets to shatter the mould of the 'docile, invisible woman' and insist on their right to be heard.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

  5. Indian Cricket Recap: From T20I High To Test Low - How It All Unfolded In 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  2. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. Male Recipients Asked To Return Bihar Women’s Scheme Money, Say Funds Already Spent

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm