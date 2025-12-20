'Walking Out, Speaking Up' Book Review: The Unscripted Revolution

A woman lying flat on her back in the grounds of the Delhi Boat Club - apparently dead - is a defining moment in street theatre and the start of a movement that is working to change the way society looks at and treats women. The book documents many such dramatic moments. Walking Out, Speaking Up is a significant and powerful study of the radical legacy of feminist street theatre in India. Deepti Priya Mehrotra meticulously documents how this ancient, often male-dominated form was fundamentally transformed by women, becoming their most accessible and immediate tool for social critique and political change. Her personal involvement in the feminist street theatre movement from the early 1980s became a guiding light to pursue conversations and research that culminated in this book.