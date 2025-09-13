Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Their maternal uncle and grandmother show up one day to evict them from their grandfather’s cottage, insisting that a daughter who had defied her parents by marrying a Bengali Hindu and gone on to divorce him (scandalising the Syrian Christian community on both counts), had no right to her father’s house. Later, when they go to live at Ayemenem, the single mother and her children are made to feel unwelcome by their relatives and their community. There are portions here that will wreck you. Roy writes them with the same intensity and insight she shone on the fictional lives at Ayemenem in her Booker-winning novel The God of Small Things. Read Mother Mary and you’ll see why the novel’s twins, Rahel and Estha, were stuck in fight-or-flight mode, swearing, ‘“Anything can happen to anyone” and “It’s best to be prepared”.