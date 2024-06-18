Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA

A Kashmiri human rights activist, Khurram Parvez has been accused of being in contact with individuals linked to a Pakistani terrorist group and faces multiple charges under several laws, including “criminal conspiracy”, “waging war against the government”, and “conspiracy to wage war against the government” under the India Penal Code, as well as for “raising funds for a terrorist act”, “conspiracy”, “recruitment of any person for a terrorist act” and “membership of a terrorist organisation” under the counter-terrorism law, according to Amnesty. While in jail, he was awarded the Martin Ennals Award, one of the world’s most prestigious human rights prizes, along with two other campaigners from Chad and Venezuela, with the jury hailing their “courage”.