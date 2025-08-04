Cricket

Mohammed Siraj's Five-for Leads India's Famous Oval Win To Level Series 2-2 In Pics

Mohammed Siraj sealed India’s closest-ever Test win by runs with a perfect yorker that rattled Gus Atkinson’s off stump, completing a redemptive five-wicket haul. He marked the moment with a Siuu celebration, but it was respect all around at the end of a truly epic contest. Absolute jubilation followed as the Indian players mobbed their matchwinner, celebrating a thrilling six-run victory that squared the series 2–2. On the 20th anniversary of the iconic Edgbaston 2005 Test, this Oval finish etched itself into cricketing folklore.