England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and India's captain Shubman Gill after end of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj, center, appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jamie Smith on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj, left, and India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates the dismissal of England's Jamie Smith on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Jamie Smith walks off the field after losing his wicket on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Fans watch on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jamie Overton on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Gus Atkinson plays a shot on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Fans watch on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jamie Overton on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's players celebrates the dismissal of England's Jamie Overton on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Prasidh Krishna, left, celebrates the dismissal of England's Josh Tongue, right, on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Gus Atkinson plays a shot on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Chris Woakes on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Gus Atkinson bowled out by India's Mohammed Siraj on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj and India's Dhruv Jurel celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Player of the match India's Mohammed Siraj after India won the match against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's player of the series India's captain Shubman Gill on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.