Football

St. Pauli 3-3 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: BVB Hold On After Filippo Mane Red Card

Borussia Dortmund held on for a 3-3 draw at St. Pauli after Filippo Mane’s late sending off for the visitors in the Bundesliga on Saturday (August 23, 2025). Dortmund were leading 3-1 when Mane was shown a red card in the 85th for taking down Abdoulie Ceesay, who was through on goal. Danel Sinani scored the resulting penalty and Eric Smith sent the home fans wild when he equalized from distance four minutes after that. Dortmund only defended for the final minutes as they sought to preserve their point.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bundesliga 2025-26 St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund soccer match_Waldemar Anton
Bundesliga 2025-26: St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Dortmund's Waldemar Anton, right, celebrates with teammate Felix Nmecha after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

2/7
Bundesliga 2025-26 St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund soccer match_Louis Oppie
Bundesliga 2025-26: St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Pauli's Louis Oppie, center, and Borussia Dortmund's Pascal Gross, fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

3/7
Bundesliga 2025-26 St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund soccer match_Mathias Pereira Lage
Bundesliga 2025-26: St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Pauli's Mathias Pereira Lage, center, in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

4/7
Bundesliga 2025-26 St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund soccer match_Louis Oppie
Bundesliga 2025-26: St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Pauli's Louis Oppie, left, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

5/7
Bundesliga 2025-26 St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund soccer match_Adam Dzwigala
Bundesliga 2025-26: St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Pauli's Adam Dzwigala, center, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

6/7
Bundesliga 2025-26 St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund soccer match_Adam Dzwigala
Bundesliga 2025-26: St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Pauli's Adam Dzwigala, right, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

7/7
Bundesliga 2025-26 St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund soccer match_Hauke Wahl
Bundesliga 2025-26: St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Pauli's Hauke Wahl, center, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, right, fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara: The Wall From Rajkot Bids Farewell To Cricket

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From 'All Forms Of Indian Cricket'

  4. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Head, Marsh, Green Centuries Set Target Of 432

  5. Perth Scorchers Academy Vs Pakistan Shaheens, Top End T20: Hat-trick Hero Crtichell Propels PS-A To Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. SC Allows Aadhaar For Bihar Voter Roll Claims, Questions Parties As They Allege BLAs Barred From Filing Objections

  4. 'Praising Another Country Not Sedition’: Himachal HC On Vendor’s Bail Plea

  5. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Troops Crossing DMZ

  2. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala