Dortmund's Waldemar Anton, right, celebrates with teammate Felix Nmecha after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.
Pauli's Louis Oppie, center, and Borussia Dortmund's Pascal Gross, fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.
Pauli's Mathias Pereira Lage, center, in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.
Pauli's Louis Oppie, left, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.
Pauli's Adam Dzwigala, center, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.
Pauli's Adam Dzwigala, right, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.
Pauli's Hauke Wahl, center, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, right, fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.