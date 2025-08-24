Football

St. Pauli 3-3 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: BVB Hold On After Filippo Mane Red Card

Borussia Dortmund held on for a 3-3 draw at St. Pauli after Filippo Mane’s late sending off for the visitors in the Bundesliga on Saturday (August 23, 2025). Dortmund were leading 3-1 when Mane was shown a red card in the 85th for taking down Abdoulie Ceesay, who was through on goal. Danel Sinani scored the resulting penalty and Eric Smith sent the home fans wild when he equalized from distance four minutes after that. Dortmund only defended for the final minutes as they sought to preserve their point.