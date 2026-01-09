English Premier League: Erling Haaland Nets His 150th Goal In Man City's Frustrating 1-1 Draw Against Brighton At Hom
Manchester City’s title defence stuttered again as they registered a 3rd consecutive draw. Erling Haaland seemingly put City in control with his 150th club goal, converting a 41st-minute penalty. However, City failed to kill the game, and Kaoru Mitoma punished them in the 60th minute, driving a low shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite late pressure and a goalbound Haaland header cleared off the line, the Seagulls held firm. The stalemate leaves Pep Guardiola’s men five points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, who still have a game in hand. Watch some of the best pictures from the Etihad Stadium.
