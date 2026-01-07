BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

BSF installs 12-feet concertina fencing along key parts of the Chicken's Neck corridor in West Bengal amid Bangladesh unrest.
Measures address risks of infiltration, smuggling, migration and spillover violence following political instability in Bangladesh.
Enhanced patrolling, surveillance and lighting added to protect the narrow Siliguri Corridor linking India to the Northeast.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has rapidly deployed 12-feet high concertina fencing along vulnerable stretches of the India-Bangladesh border in the strategic Chicken's Neck (Siliguri Corridor) region of West Bengal, in direct response to the ongoing political turmoil and law-and-order breakdown in neighbouring Bangladesh.
The heightened measure covers critical segments in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, where the narrow 20–40 km wide corridor connects India's mainland to the eight northeastern states. BSF has also intensified round-the-clock patrolling, installed additional floodlights, thermal cameras and drone surveillance to prevent any spillover of unrest, infiltration attempts, smuggling or illegal migration.
The decision follows fresh intelligence alerts about possible cross-border movement of miscreants, radical elements and refugees taking advantage of the power vacuum in Bangladesh after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2025. Recent violence between pro- and anti-government groups has already led to thousands fleeing toward the border, raising serious security concerns for India.
BSF officials described the fencing as a “proactive defensive layer” to safeguard this geopolitically sensitive chokepoint, which remains a perennial target of strategic interest for adversaries.
The move has been welcomed by local political leaders and residents in North Bengal, though some have urged the Centre to fast-track the long-pending comprehensive border fencing project, which is still incomplete in several sectors.