India-US Travel Corridor Reflects Deep Ties: Vice President

The travel corridor between India and the United States, according to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday, represents not only increased economic interaction but also strong interpersonal links based on a vibrant diaspora, similar values, and an entrepreneurial spirit.



The vice president stated that tourism is more than just an industry when speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's USISPF Tourism Summit 2026. He described it as a bridge between cultures, a worldwide economic opportunity, and an effective instrument of soft diplomacy.