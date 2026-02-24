India-US Travel Corridor Reflects Deep Ties: Vice President

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan said the India-US travel corridor reflects growing economic engagement and strong diaspora-driven ties.
Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Tourism Summit 2026, he called tourism a key instrument of soft diplomacy and cultural exchange.
The forum released its report “State of India’s Tourism (2026)”, presented by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
The VP noted that travellers today seek experiences, authenticity, sustainability, culture, heritage, wellness and meaningful connections.
"This presents an extraordinary opportunity for both our nations to collaborate in building resilient and responsible tourism ecosystems," he said.
At the event, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat formally presented the vice president with the USISPF's report, "State of India's Tourism (2026)".
Policymakers, industry leaders, and important stakeholders convened at the USISPF office here for the summit, which focused on the future of India's tourism industry.