India-US Travel Corridor Reflects Deep Ties: Vice President

Tourism a ‘bridge between cultures’, says C P Radhakrishnan

  • Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan said the India-US travel corridor reflects growing economic engagement and strong diaspora-driven ties.

  • Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Tourism Summit 2026, he called tourism a key instrument of soft diplomacy and cultural exchange.

  • The forum released its report “State of India’s Tourism (2026)”, presented by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The travel corridor between India and the United States, according to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday, represents not only increased economic interaction but also strong interpersonal links based on a vibrant diaspora, similar values, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

The vice president stated that tourism is more than just an industry when speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's USISPF Tourism Summit 2026. He described it as a bridge between cultures, a worldwide economic opportunity, and an effective instrument of soft diplomacy.

The VP said, "The travel corridor between India and the United States reflects not only growing economic engagement but also deep people-to-people ties rooted in shared values, entrepreneurial spirit and a vibrant diaspora."

"Tourism is more than an industry. It is a bridge between the cultures and a global economic opportunity and a powerful instrument of soft diplomacy," he said.

The VP noted that travellers today seek experiences, authenticity, sustainability, culture, heritage, wellness and meaningful connections.

"This presents an extraordinary opportunity for both our nations to collaborate in building resilient and responsible tourism ecosystems," he said.

At the event, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat formally presented the vice president with the USISPF's report, "State of India's Tourism (2026)".

Policymakers, industry leaders, and important stakeholders convened at the USISPF office here for the summit, which focused on the future of India's tourism industry.

