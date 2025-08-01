India-US Strategic Partnership Rooted In National Interest And Democratic Values: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on August 1 reaffirmed that the India–United States strategic partnership remains strong and enduring, rooted in mutual democratic values and national interest, even as it continues to evolve through a series of global shifts and bilateral challenges.
Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined the importance of this comprehensive partnership, which he said was built on a foundation of shared democratic values, strategic alignment, and pragmatic cooperation across sectors.
“There is a comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the US. This partnership is based on our national interest and democratic values,” Jaiswal said in a press conference.
While acknowledging that the partnership has witnessed “several changes and challenges” in recent years, the spokesperson expressed optimism about the future trajectory of bilateral ties, particularly in the field of defense cooperation.
“There is potential for the India–US defense partnership to grow further,” he noted, indicating that the two countries could deepen collaboration in areas such as joint exercises, high-end technology transfer, and military logistics.
Amid ongoing global tensions and reports of strain in India-US relations—particularly following recent trade measures announced by Washington—Jaiswal reiterated that India’s approach to defense and energy procurement is determined independently, based on national interest.
Lately, India and the US have been negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which was launched in February 2025 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House.
A day after announcing a 25 per cent tariff rate on India alongside an unspecified 'penalty' tariff for purchasing Russian energy and arms, US President Donald Trump said his administration was still negotiating the final tariff rate with India.
"Well, we’re negotiating right now", Trump told a reporter who had asked what the additional penalty would be for India for 'support to Russia.'
Right ahead of the reciprocal tariffs deadline, Trump on Monday said that the trade agreement with India has not yet been finalised and hinted that India could face import duties as high as 25 per cent.
In a post on social media, Trump said that the US has a massive trade deficit with India and also criticised India for buying a “vast majority" of its military equipment and energy from Russia as he announced a 25 per cent tariff on India.