India-US Strategic Partnership Rooted In National Interest And Democratic Values: MEA

Trump said that the US has a massive trade deficit with India and also criticised India for buying a “vast majority" of its military equipment and energy from Russia as he announced a 25 per cent tariff on India. | Photo: File Pic

Trump said that the US has a massive trade deficit with India and also criticised India for buying a “vast majority" of its military equipment and energy from Russia as he announced a 25 per cent tariff on India. | Photo: File Pic